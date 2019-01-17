The Big Bang Theory Musical Parody to Debut Off-Broadway

A new musical spoofing the beloved CBS series The Big Bang Theory and its eccentric group of scientists will arrive at off-Broadway's Jerry Orbach Theater on February 28. Tristan J. Shuler will direct the production, titled The Big Bang Theory: A Pop-Rock Musical Parody, set to officially open on March 7.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Karlan Judd, the tuner follows The Big Bang Theory's charming group of friends who have spent 12 years finding love and experimenting with space-age theory until their lives are turned upside down by their favorite Star Trek character come to life.



CBS' The Big Bang Theory, which premiered in 2007, boasts a cast including stage alums Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki. Casting for the musical parody will be announced soon.