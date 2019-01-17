Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Lear deBessonet Named Resident Director of City Center Encores!

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 17, 2019
Lear deBessonet
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Obie-winning director Lear deBessonet has joined the artistic team at New York City Center as the first-ever Encores! Resident Director. In the new role, deBessonet will join Artistic Director Jack Viertel and Music Director Rob Berman as an active member of the Encores! team.

"I'm so proud to be part of the great cultural tradition of Encores! at City Center, particularly to be working alongside one of my heroes, Jack Viertel," said deBessonet. "I have loved City Center from the moment I walked through the door and am invested in ensuring that as many New Yorkers as possible get to enjoy the splendor of dance, music, and theater it has to offer."

At City Center, deBessonet has directed Big River and Pump Boys and Dinettes. She is the founder of the acclaimed Public Works program and Resident Director at The Public Theater, for which she has directed celebrated musical adaptations of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Tempest, The Winter’s Tale and The Odyssey. Her production of Good Person of Szechwan, starring Taylor Mac and Lisa Kron, earned her an Obie Award for Direction, a Lortel Award for Best Revival and a Lilly Award.

The current Encores! season includes an upcoming production of Call Me Madam starring Carmen Cusack, in addition to new stagings of I Married an Angel and High Button Shoes. This summer's Off-Center lineup will include Working, Promenade and Road Show.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Portraits of Lin-Manuel Miranda & More from Hamilton in Puerto Rico
  2. Frozen Announces Casting Gender Swap: Ryann Redmond to Play Olaf
  3. Andrew Barth Feldman on Keeping His Dear Evan Hansen Casting News a Secret
  4. The Prom Standout Isabelle McCalla on Writing a Paper on Co-Star Beth Leavel & More
  5. Farewell, Carol! A Memorial to Broadway Icon Carol Channing

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters