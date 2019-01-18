Do You Feel Anger? Sets Initial Casting for New York Premiere at Vineyard Theatre

Principal casting is here for the upcoming New York premiere of Mara Nelson-Greenberg's dark comedy Do You Feel Anger? at the Vineyard Theatre. The previously announced off-Broadway production, directed by Margot Bordelon, will begin performances on March 13 with an opening set for March 31.



The cast will include Tiffany Villarin (The Blacklist), Tom Aulino (On the Town), Ugo Chukwu (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Megan Hill (The Jazzercize Play) and Greg Keller (The Amateurs). Additional casting will be announced soon.



Do You Feel Anger? follows Sofia (Villarin), who is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency—and clearly, she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva (Hill) in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling.



The design team will include scenic designer Laura Jellinek, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Marie Yokoyama and sound designer Palmer Hefferan. The production will play a limited run through April 28.