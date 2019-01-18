Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Do You Feel Anger? Sets Initial Casting for New York Premiere at Vineyard Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 18, 2019
Tiffany Villarin
(Photo provided by The Press Room)

Principal casting is here for the upcoming New York premiere of Mara Nelson-Greenberg's dark comedy Do You Feel Anger? at the Vineyard Theatre. The previously announced off-Broadway production, directed by Margot Bordelon, will begin performances on March 13 with an opening set for March 31.

The cast will include Tiffany Villarin (The Blacklist), Tom Aulino (On the Town), Ugo Chukwu (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Megan Hill (The Jazzercize Play) and Greg Keller (The Amateurs). Additional casting will be announced soon.

Do You Feel Anger? follows Sofia (Villarin), who is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency—and clearly, she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva (Hill) in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling.

The design team will include scenic designer Laura Jellinek, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Marie Yokoyama and sound designer Palmer Hefferan. The production will play a limited run through April 28.

Do You Feel Anger?

Vineyard Theatre presents Mara Nelson-Greenberg's dazzling dark comedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Portraits of Lin-Manuel Miranda & More from Hamilton in Puerto Rico
  2. Frozen Announces Casting Gender Swap: Ryann Redmond to Play Olaf
  3. Andrew Barth Feldman on Keeping His Dear Evan Hansen Casting News a Secret
  4. The Prom Standout Isabelle McCalla on Writing a Paper on Co-Star Beth Leavel & More
  5. Farewell, Carol! A Memorial to Broadway Icon Carol Channing

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters