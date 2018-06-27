Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre Announces Complete 2018-2019 Season

A slate of three exciting new works has been announced to comprise the 2018-2019 season of off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. The lineup includes a pair of New York premieres and a previously announced world premiere co-production with The New Group starring Alan Cumming.



Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said, "We are thrilled to announce a season of extraordinary premiere plays by some of most exciting new voices in the theatre—Ngozi Anyanwu, Jeremy O. Harris and Mara Nelson-Greenberg—all making their Vineyard mainstage debuts. Their plays wrestle with complex themes—the process of grief, the mysteries of connection, the power of imagination, the erosion of empathy—in compelling, funny and potent ways."



Kicking off the season will be the New York premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu’s Good Grief, directed by Awoye Timpo. The play follows Nkechi, a first-generation Nigerian-American, as she navigates Pennsylvania's suburbs alongside her childhood crush, would-be-philosopher brother and immigrant parents. The production will begin performances in fall 2018 at the Vineyard's East 15th Street venue.



The Vineyard season will also include the New York premiere of Mara Nelson-Greenberg's dark comedy Do You Feel the Anger?, directed by Margot Bordelon. The play centers on Sofia, who is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency. Do You Feel the Anger? will begin performances in spring 2019 at the Vineyard.



The centerpiece of the Vineyard season will be Jeremy O. Harris' world premiere play "Daddy," a previously announced co-production with The New Group, set to begin performances in February 2019 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Tony winner Alan Cumming will star. Set in the L.A. hills, Franklin, a young artist, finds himself seduced by wealthy "daddy" André (Cumming). Their erotic connection deepens from a naughty fetish to an irresistible bond, but when Franklin's Christian mother decides that her son is in peril, she enters into a deeply moving battle of wills with André over the soul of their baby boy. Danya Taymor will direct.



The Vineyard Theatre is dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and to nurturing their unique voices.