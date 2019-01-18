Local Hero Stage Musical Sets Casting for U.K. World Premiere

Casting is here for Local Hero, the new stage musical based on Bill Forsyth's acclaimed 1983 Scottish film. Featuring a book adapted by Forsyth and David Greig (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) with new music and lyrics by the film's composer Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), the world premiere production will be directed by Tony nominee John Crowley (The Present). Performances will run at Scotland's Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh from March 23 through April 20, 2019 followed by an engagement at London's Old Vic set to open in June of 2020.



The cast will include Simon Rouse (Insignificance) as Happer, Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along) as Mac, Julian Forsyth (An American in Paris) as Ben, Scott Ainslie (The Sound of Music) as Ownie, Katrina Bryan (Death of a Salesman) as Stella, Caroline Deyga (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) as Punk Girl, Emmanuel Kojo (Girl from the North Country) as Reverend Murdo, Helen Logan (Sunshine Ghost) as Netta, Joanne McGuinness (As You Like It) as Rhona, John McLarnon (My Left/Right Foot) as Iain, Adam Pearce (The Current War) as Viktor, Matthew Pidgeon (The Man Who Had All the Luck) as Gordon and Wendy Somerville (School of Rock) as Mistress Fraser, with an ensemble including Matthew Malthouse (Sunshine on Leith) and Suzie McAdam (Kinky Boots).



Local Hero centers on rising Houston oil executive Mac (Humbley) who is sent by his boss (Rouse) to the small village of Ferness where he is instructed to quickly buy out the townspeople so his company can build a new refinery. After getting familiar with country life, Mac starts to question his business intentions.



The production will feature movement by Lucy Hind, music direction by Phil Bateman and music supervision by Dave Milligan, with set and costume design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Paul Arditti and video design by Luke Halls.



Gear up for the musical with a look back at the film's trailer below.



