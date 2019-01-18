Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Rent Live Stars Jam Out in A Cappella 'Seasons of Love' Video

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 18, 2019

We're merely a weekend away from the premiere of Fox's highly anticipated Rent Live. In advance of the live musical event, the talent-packed cast recently gathered to record an unplugged version of the moving act-two opener "Seasons of Love." Watch two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens and their co-stars below and mark your calendar: Rent Live premieres on January 27. Tune in on that night or check out your chance to watch the taping in-person!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Portraits of Lin-Manuel Miranda & More from Hamilton in Puerto Rico
  2. Andrew Rannells on Landing His First Broadway Audition...as Angel in Rent
  3. The Big Bang Theory Musical Parody to Debut Off-Broadway
  4. Andrew Barth Feldman on Keeping His Dear Evan Hansen Casting News a Secret
  5. The Prom Standout Isabelle McCalla on Writing a Paper on Co-Star Beth Leavel & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters