Rent Live Stars Jam Out in A Cappella 'Seasons of Love' Video

We're merely a weekend away from the premiere of Fox's highly anticipated Rent Live. In advance of the live musical event, the talent-packed cast recently gathered to record an unplugged version of the moving act-two opener "Seasons of Love." Watch two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens and their co-stars below and mark your calendar: Rent Live premieres on January 27. Tune in on that night or check out your chance to watch the taping in-person!



