Being Beyoncé, Intense Moments with Cher & More! What We Learned on #LiveAtFive This Week

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily Facebook Live show in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars. Here's the most surprising, funny and heartwarming lessons we learned from this week's guests.

1. Eden Espinosa Wants to Have a Beyonce Moment

Eden Espinosa is about to hit the road as Trina in the national tour of Falsettos and release her new album, Revelation. While talking about her exciting projects on #LiveAtFive on January 14, Espinosa revealed that no one will know when her full album will be released. "You're not going to know, I'm going to be Beyonce of musical theater," Espinosa said. "It's going to happen when it's going to happen. The single is out, [the album is] going to be out very soon." This is one music drop that you're not going to want to miss.

2. Cher Hung Out in Teal Wicks' Dressing Room

The Cher Show's Teal Wicks is used to dressing up and bringing the living legend's story to life on Broadway, but she still will never say that she's friends with Cher. When visiting #LiveAtFive on January 15, Wicks shared what went down the first time Cher came to visit. "The first time I met Cher in Chicago, she told the three of us [Stephanie J. Block, Micaela Diamond and Wicks], ‘I really want to spend time with you. I really want to tell you stories, whether they’re helpful or not.'" Wicks said. "It wasn’t until months later that we had the sit-down chat. It’s intense having Cher around because it’s her life!"

3. Tommy Bracco Is Always Getting the Chills

Pretty Woman's Tommy Bracco is known for making his Broadway debut in Newsies, so when he got the news he landed his second Broadway gig he could barely believe the similarities between the two experiences. "When I got the call that I booked Newsies, I was sitting in the Staten Island Ferry terminal. I’m always running to catch that ferry and the doors are always shutting in my face. So I sit down going, ‘Ugh, I got to wait a half hour’ and I get the call from my agent. That’s how it happened with Newsies," Bracco said. "Fast-forward three years and the same thing happened with Pretty Woman. I was running to the ferry and just missed it. I was coming from the Pretty Woman audition and I sit down, get a call and see that it’s my agent's number and I got chills. I’m always getting the chills. I knew it was a good thing because I was sitting practically in the same spot."

4. Bobby Conte Thornton & Alex Prakken Can't Keep a Straight Face.

Bobby Conte Thornton and Alex Prakken are gearing up for a return visit to Gutenberg! The Musical! at Green Room 42. The two have been friends for years; they were even housemates for two years in college and have acted opposite each other in numerous productions. When talking about their time as Enjolras and Javert in their school production of Les Misérables, they couldn't stop laughing. "I was thinking of this the other day. There's a part in the top of act two where Enjolras and Javert communicate and Javert has an F [note] or something like that and during dress rehearsal, I cracked so badly," Thornton said. "And we were this close together and for about a week we couldn't look at each other without laughing," Prakken added. The situation got so bad that the two friends still couldn't do the scene without laughing. "It was the day before the show and we still couldn't get through this serious moment so we forced ourselves to go backstage and just stare at each other," Thornton said. This hilarious friendship is what makes their Gutenberg! concert at Green Room 42 so exciting.

