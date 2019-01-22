Sponsored
Wicked Gives Us Boy-Band Vibes in 'What Is This Feeling?' #OutofOz Video

by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 22, 2019

On the heels of a nationally televised 15th-anniversary celebration, the smash hit musical Wicked has delivered up a new #OutofOz unlike any other. A power-voiced group of alums of the Broadway hit have come together to lend a male sound to the beloved Glinda-Elphaba duet "What Is This Feeling?" in a music video that we can't stop watching. Check out Ashley Parker Angel, Jeff Heimbrock, Kyle Dean Massey, Daniel Quadrino and Jeremy Thompson below, and make plans now to experience Wicked for yourself at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway.

