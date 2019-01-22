Sponsored
Andy Kelso, Callum Francis, Tiki Barber, Carrie St Louis & Caroline Bowman
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Welcome to the Land of Lola, Tiki Barber! Check Out the Football Legend's First Bow in Kinky Boots

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 22, 2019

Touchdown! Tiki Barber, the former football running back who played for the New York Giants for 10 seasons, officially made his Broadway debut as Don in Kinky Boots on January 18 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. He took his curtain call alongside Kinky Boots vets Callum Francis and Andy Kelso, who returned to the roles of Lola and Charlie Price, respectively, beginning on January 11. Barber will play a limited run in the Tony-winning hit through March 3. Barber succeeds original cast member Daniel Stewart Sherman, who is taking a temporary leave and will return to the role of Don on March 4 and stay through the show's final performance on April 7. Check out the pics, and then go see Barber in the show!

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis and Andy Kelso take their curtain call.
