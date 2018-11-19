Sponsored
Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Dates, Theater & Casting for Broadway Premiere

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 19, 2018
Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is officially headed to Broadway. The stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 motion picture will make its home at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre beginning on June 28, 2019 with an opening night set for July 25. The Great White Way run follows an acclaimed pre-Broadway premiere at Boston's Colonial Theatre.

Stars from the out-of-town engagement will repeat their work on Broadway, including Tony winner Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Ricky Rojas, Robyn Hurder and Tam Mutu.

Set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris at the turn of the century, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Burstein); the brilliant, starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Ngaujah); the greatest tango dancer—and gigolo—in all of Paris, Santiago (Rojas); the tempting Nini (Hurder); and The Duke of Monroth (Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

As was the case in the movie, the stage musical's score features some of the most beloved popular music of the past 50 years.

Robyn Hurder in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The ensemble and swings will include Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Max Clayton, Yurel Echezarreta, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Justin Levine is the show's music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger, with Matt Stine as music producer. The show's design team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and David Brian Brown (wig and hair design).

The Al Hirschfeld Theatre is the current home of Kinky Boots, which recently announced a closing date of April 7, 2019.

Danny Burstein in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

