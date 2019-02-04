Sponsored
Be More Chill Standout George Salazar Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 4, 2019
George Salazar in the off-Broadway staging of "Be More Chill"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

George Salazar, the acclaimed actor set to appear as Michael in the Broadway premiere of Be More Chill, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's new vlog—"Pac-Man Tattoo"—starting on February 5. The vlog, titled from a lyric in the musical's song "Two-Player Game," will follow Salazar and his co-stars backstage and onstage at the Lyceum Theatre, where Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's celebrated musical begins performances on February 13.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, an average teenager at Middleborough High in New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

In addition to his upcoming turn in Be More Chill, Salazar was seen on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Godspell. His off-Broadway credits include Here Lies Love, Tick, Tick...BOOM! and The Lightning Thief.

Tune in and watch Salazar take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the beloved musical that theatergoers can't wait to see on Broadway.

"Pac-Man Tattoo" will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

