Sam Shepard's True West starring Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano opened at the American Airlines Theatre on January 24. Directed by James Macdonald, True West also features Marylouise Burke and Gary Wilmes. The star-studded opening night included appearances from Jake Gyllenhaal, Tony winner John Gallagher Jr. and more. Check out the photos of the celebration and be sure to see this smashing revival for yourself.