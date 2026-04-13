Odds and Ends: Paddington Eyes Broadway, Into the Woods Travels and More Theater News

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Broadway Bears

Bust out the marmalade, because Paddington: The Musical has its sights set on Broadway. The family-oriented crowdpleaser had quite the sweep at the Olivier Awards, with seven wins, including Best New Musical. Based on the children's book A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond and the 2014 film, Paddington tells the story of a mild mannered bear who winds up in London, where he is pursued by a villainous taxidermist. Tony winner Sonia Friedman, who serves as a producer for Paddington’s West End staging and helped develop the project, announced that she intends to bring the show to New York. Speaking with Deadline reporter Baz Bamigboye, Friedman was forthcoming in her desire for Paddington to reach the Great White Way by 2027, saying, “I’d like it to be next year to keep the momentum going.” & Juliet director Luke Sheppard helms the production, which features a buoyant score by Tom Fletcher and a book by Jessica Swale. As we wait for further developments about a Broadway transfer, we’ll bide our time by scouring the internet for the perfect red cap and blue jacket.

Into the West End

Kate Fleetwood in rehearsal for "Into the Woods" (Photo: The Bridge)

Speaking of the Olivier Awards, Bridge Theatre’s acclaimed revival of Into the Woods will transfer to the Noel Coward Theatre in the West End this coming fall, having won Best Revival at the ceremony. Directed by Jordan Fein, this take on the beloved musical amps up the eeriness with shrouds of smoke, shadows and a foliage-dense atmosphere. Though the complete cast for the transfer has yet to be announced, Tony nominee Kate Fleetwood will reprise her turn as the Witch. Previews begin September 22 ahead of opening night on October 7. The show is set to run through January 9, 2027. Written by musical theater giants James Lapine (book) and Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics), Into the Woods was last seen on Broadway in the 2022 revival.

Magic To Do

Stephen Schwartz at the NYC premiere of "Wicked: For Good" (Photo: Jenny Anderson)

The New York Pops will give their flowers to the highly-decorated music man Stephen Schwartz in the form of a 43rd Birthday Gala concert at Carnegie Hall. Changed for Good: A Celebration of Stephen Schwartz will take place on April 27. Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, Aisha Jackson, Brittney Johnson, Rachel Bay Jones, Judy Kuhn, Telly Leung, Kyle Dean Massey, Lindsay Mendez, Mary Kate Morrissey, Ben Platt, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Sherie Rene Scott, Paulo Szot and Mary Testa are among the star-studded guests. A giant of musical theater, the Grammy, Academy and Tony Award winning composer penned the scores for Pippin, Godspell and Wicked, the latter of which has been running on Broadway for over 22 years.

Scott Ellis Honored

Scott Ellis (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway veteran Scott Ellis is being honored by Roundabout Theatre Company, where he has served as Interim Artistic Director for the past three seasons. A benefit concert entitled Dear Friend: A Tribute Concert For Scott Ellis will be staged at Studio 54 on May 11. Warren Carlyle directs with Kander and Ebb collaborator David Thompson penning the script and Joseph Joubert tackling the musical direction. Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Mark Consuelos, Veanne Cox, Charlotte d’Amboise, Santino Fontana, Victor Garber, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Jane Krakowski, Michael X. Martin, Michael McCormick, Debra Monk, Kelli O’Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Kelly Ripa, Megan Sikora, Julie White, Betsy Wolfe and Karen Ziemba will make appearances, with more stars to be announced. Proceeds from the concert support Roundabout Theatre Company’s many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout. A nine-time Tony nominee, Ellis has helmed a number of Roundabout productions, including revivals of She Loves Me and The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

London Calling

Joy Woods (Photo by Jenny Anderson)

There have been some exciting cast developments across the pond. Tony nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy, The Notebook) and West End vet Jamie Muscato will join the Weimar underworld in London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on May 25. Woods will take on Sally Bowles with Muscato joining her as the Emcee. Woods performs in the long-running revival through September 5, while Muscato is set to take his final bow on September 19. Additionally, the West End premiere of Sinatra: The Musical announced that English actress and Tony nominee Jenna Russell will play Frank Sinatra’s mother, Dolly. Russell joins the previously announced Joel Harper-Jackson as Frank Sinatra, Ana Villafañe as screen siren Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra. Tony winners Kathleen Marshall and Joe DiPietro serve as director and librettist of the biomusical, respectively. Performances begin June 3.