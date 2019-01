Tony nominee Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano are officially back on Broadway! The first Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's True West opened at American Airlines Theatre on January 24. Directed by James Macdonald, the production is set to run through March 17. To celebrate the big event, check out these exclusive portraits of the True West stars and be sure to see the drama for yourself!

Ethan Hawke plays Lee.

Paul Dano plays Austin.

James Macdonald directs.

Marylouise Burke plays Mom.