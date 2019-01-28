Sponsored
Alex Newell to Play Paulette in Legally Blonde Concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 28, 2019
Alex Newell in a promo image as Paulette
(Photo: Michael Hull)

Alex Newell, the recent showstopping Asaka of Once on This Island, will offer up another drag-diva turn as Paulette in an upcoming concert presentation of the fan-favorite musical Legally Blonde. The two-show event will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 3 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The evening is produced and directed by Abby DePhillips and Matt Redmond with music direction by Rebekah Bruce Parker.

Joining Newell in the cast will be Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots) as Elle Woods, Tracy Jai Edwards (Serena of Broadway's Legally Blonde) as Brooke Wyndham, Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) as Warner Huntington III, Dan DeLuca (Newsies) as Emmett Forrest, Raven Thomas (Hamilton) as Vivienne Kensington, Darius Wright (Pretty Woman) as Kyle/UPS Guy, Delaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) as Margo, Amber Ardolino (Head Over Heels) as Serena and Shea Renne (Allegiance) as Pilar.

The ensemble will include Gwynne Wood, Esteban Suero, Jonathan Young, Lauren Urso, Jessica Kundla, Salome B. Smith and Sonya Venugopal.

Written by Heather Hach (book) with Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe (score), adapted from the 2001 film, Legally Blonde follows fashionable sorority queen Elle Woods (St. Louis) who is dumped by her boyfriend (Thornton). In an effort to win him back, she follows him to law school where she figures out that she is more than just her looks.

The original 2007 Broadway production starred Laura Bell Bundy in a Tony-nominated turn as Elle, with Tony-nommed performances from Orfeh as Paulette and Christian Borle as Emmett.

Look back at the original company in the cast recording session video below.

