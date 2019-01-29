Jordan E. Cooper to Star in His New Play Ain't No Mo' Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb

Off-Broadway’s Public Theater has announced casting for the upcoming world premiere staging of Ain't No Mo'. Playwright Jordan E. Cooper (americanmother) will star in the previously announced production of his play, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Tango Palace). Previews will begin on March 12 ahead of an opening night set for March 27.



Ain't No Mo' explores the value of black lives in a country hurtling away from the promise of a black president.



Joining Cooper in the cast will be Marchánt Davis (Black History Museum), Fedna Jacquet (Gloria: A Life), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Bull in a China Shop), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Seussical), Simone Recasner (Pride and Prejudice) and Hermon Whaley Jr. (Romeo and Juliet).



Ain't No Mo' will feature scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Emily Auciello. The production will play a limited run through April 21.