Chisa Hutchinson's Surely Goodness and Mercy Sets Casting for New York Premiere

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 30, 2019
Brenda Pressley
(Photo provided by David Gersten & Associates Inc.)

Casting is complete for Keen Company's New York premiere staging of Surely Goodness and Mercy, written by Chisa Hutchinson (Somebody's Daughter). Jessi D. Hill (How the World Began) will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on February 27 and open on March 13 at The Clurman Theatre at off-Broadway's Theatre Row.

The cast will include Brenda Pressley (The Lyons), Sarita Covington (Shakespeare the Remix), Courtney Thomas (Emotional Creature), Cezar Williams (James and Annie) and 19-year-old newcomer Jay Mazyck.

Surely Goodness and Mercy follows an exceptional boy (Mazyck) living a troubled life in Newark, NJ who does a good deed for an often unnoticed person (Pressley).

The design team will include Lee Savage (scenic), Nicole Wee (costume), Devorah Kengmana (lighting) and Sadah Espii Proctor (sound). The production will play a limited run through April 14.

Newsletters