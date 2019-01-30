Alex Newell, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan to Sing Out at Carnegie Hall with New York Pops

A power-voiced group of Broadway stars have signed on to lend their voices to the 2019-2020 season of The New York Pops. All concerts will take place in the Stern Auditorium on the Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.



"Our concerts this year offer something for everyone," said music director Steven Reineke. "We'll celebrate the timeless tunes of Rodgers and Hammerstein, the legendary film music of John Williams and the extraordinary power of the diva onstage. We've got some great soloists lined up, and of course, none of this is possible without the musicians of our fantastic New York Pops orchestra!"



The New York Pops season will open on October 18, 2019 at 8:00pm with One Night Only: Jeremy Jordan featuring the Tony-nominated star of Newsies, most recently seen on Broadway in American Son. The brand-new program will feature some of Jordan's favorite songs from Broadway and beyond.



On December 20 and December 21, 2019 at 8:00pm, The Pops will celebrate the holidays with A Frank and Ella Christmas featuring jazz artist Tony DeSare and stage standout Capathia Jenkins (Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me) together with Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA.



The Pops will perform the timeless music of Rodgers and Hammerstein on January 24, 2020 at 8:00pm in Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein with guest artists Laura Michelle Kelly (Finding Neverland) and Tony nominee Max von Essen (Falsettos). The concert will cover all eleven of R&H's classic collaborations, including music from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music.



On February 14, 2020 at 8:00pm, The Pops will be joined by guest artists Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton) and Carrie Manolakos (Wicked) for I'm Every Woman: Divas on Stage. The concert will salute the power of the female voice, paying tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Adele and fellow icons who have transformed the world through song.



The Pops will perform the iconic music of John Williams on March 27, 2020 at 8:00pm in Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams, celebrating the five-time Academy Award-winning composer who brought musical life to films including Jaws, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter.



For further details on the 2019-2020 New York Pops season, click here.