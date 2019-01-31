Odds & Ends: Lerner & Loewe's The Day Before Spring Sets Casting for Musicals in Mufti Run & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Lerner & Loewe's The Day Before Spring Sets Casting for Musicals in Mufti Run

York Theatre Company has announced casting for its upcoming Musicals in Mufti staging of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's 1945 musical The Day Before Spring. Directed and adapted by Marc Acito, with musical direction by David Hancock Turner, the production will run for 11 performances from February 9-17. The cast will include recent L.A. Ovation Award winner Alyse Alan Louis as Christopher Randolph, Jonathan Christopher as Gerald Barker, Michelle Liu Coughlin as May Tompkins, Nicolas Dromard as Bill Tompkins, Kent M. Lewis as Harry Scott, Ian Lowe as Eddie Warren, Jesse Manocherian as Alex Rutland, Madison Claire Parks as Katherine Townsend and Will Reynolds as Peter Townsend, with an ensemble featuring Brittany Santos and Judith Ingber. The Day Before Spring follows a married woman who attends a college reunion where she encounters the man with whom she almost eloped ten years before. Stirred by a novel he has written about her, she considers leaving her husband and reuniting with her former flame. The musical features a book and lyrics by Lerner and music by Loewe.



Danny Gardner & Drew Humphrey to Team Up for Cabaret With a Song and a Dance

Broadway standouts Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) and Drew Humphrey (White Christmas) have announced an exciting new cabaret, With a Song and a Dance, set to appear at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, NY on February 12 at 8:00pm. The show will feature the fancy-footed leading men taking audiences on an entertaining journey through the life and career of a song-and-dance man. Fans can expect to see what first seduced the stars to the limelight and how they were inspired by those who came before, like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire. Gardner and Humphrey will tap-dance to iconic Broadway and MGM hits like "Cheek to Cheek," "That's Entertainment" and "Singin' in the Rain."



New York Theatre Workshop Adds 17 Border Crossings to Current Season

Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop has announced a staging of Thaddeus Phillips' solo play 17 Border Crossings, docketed to appear at the downtown theater this spring. Tatiana Mallarino will direct the production, slated to begin previews on April 11 and open on April 15 for a limited run through May 12. 17 Border Crossings begins with a man at a desk on an empty stage and ends up everywhere but, taking audiences on a trip around the world via Phillips' effortlessly fluent storytelling. The play replaces NYTW's previously announced production of Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, which has been postponed until the 2019-2020 season due to creative team scheduling conflicts.



P.S. Good news! Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's Oscar-nommed Mary Poppins Returns song will be heard on the Academy Awards!

Spoiler Alert: "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed on the #Oscars.



BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019