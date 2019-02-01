Booked It! See Tina Fey & More Hit the Red Carpet at the 2019 Artios Awards

Casting directors were recognized for their work at the 34th annual Artios Awards on January 31. The dual-coast ceremony was hosted by June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer at L.A.'s Beverly Hilton and Bridget Everett at NYC's Stage 48. Broadway.com was on the scene at the New York ceremony, where Mean Girls team Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond received the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award. The award honors their commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. Click through the gallery to check out the evening's guests and honorees!