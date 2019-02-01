Sponsored
Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski & Jeff Richmond
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Booked It! See Tina Fey & More Hit the Red Carpet at the 2019 Artios Awards

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 1, 2019

Casting directors were recognized for their work at the 34th annual Artios Awards on January 31. The dual-coast ceremony was hosted by June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer at L.A.'s Beverly Hilton and Bridget Everett at NYC's Stage 48. Broadway.com was on the scene at the New York ceremony, where Mean Girls team Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond received the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award. The award honors their commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. Click through the gallery to check out the evening's guests and honorees!

