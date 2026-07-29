Hadestown Announces New Broadway Cast Led by Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman & More

Hadestown will welcome an all-new principal cast to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 1. The company will feature musician Kayko as Orpheus, Yellowjackets standout Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Iman as Persephone and Disney XD actor Geno Segers as Hades.

Kayko makes his Broadway debut in Hadestown. He competed on Season 22 of American Idol, making it to the Top 10. Brown also makes her Broadway debut in Hadestown. Her television credits include Yellowjackets, The Leftovers, For the People and Will Trent. On screen, Brown has appeared in Scream (2022), Scream VII and Sound of Violence.

Butz is a two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical—first for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and again for Catch Me If You Can. His other Broadway credits include Rent, Thou Shalt Not, Wicked, Is He Dead?, Speed-the-Plow, Enron, Dead Accounts, Big Fish and My Fair Lady. On television, Butz has starred in Justified, The Girl from Plainville and Fosse/Verdon. His film work includes Flag Day, Dan in Real Life and Higher Ground.

Iman received a 2024 Tony nomination for her performance in Lempicka and starred in the original Broadway casts of Soul Doctor and Shuffle Along. She was in the first national tour of Hamilton and the 2021 tour of A Christmas Carol. Iman joins Hadestown following her performance in Dave Malloy’s Black Swan musical at the American Repertory Theater in Boston.

Segers performed in Disney’s Australian production of The Lion King and later appeared in the New York City Center Encores! production of On the Town. His television credits include Pair of Kings, Banshee, Yellowstone, Teen Wolf, Longmire, Castle and Perfect Harmony.

The new principal company members will join Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz and Khori Michelle Petinaud as Fates, and the chorus of Workers played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette, with swings Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai and Alex Lugo.

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