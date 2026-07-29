Tom Felton and Aidan Close Share 5 Secrets Behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Scared, Potter? Don’t be! If anyone knows the wizarding world, it’s Tom Felton, who has gone from screen to stage playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He and his onstage son Aidan Close, who plays Scorpius Malfoy, invite us into the Hogwarts-inspired Lyric Theatre to reveal five secrets behind the magic. Join in on a butterbeer taste-test, learn how Harry really gets that scar on Broadway and become enlightened with a quick lesson in Latin. We thank the platinum blonde tour guides for letting us Slytherin and implore you all to do the same at the Lyric.

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