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Tom Felton and Aidan Close Share 5 Secrets Behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Take an exclusive tour of Broadway's wizarding world, from Hogwarts-inspired spaces to the secrets behind Harry's famous scar

Five Secrets
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 29, 2026
Aidan Close and Tom Felton

What to Know

  • Tom Felton and Aidan Close, who play Draco and Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, share five behind-the-scenes secrets from the Lyric Theatre
  • Go backstage to explore Hogwarts-inspired details, see how Harry Potter gets his iconic scar and uncover the magic behind the Tony-winning play
  • Watch the exclusive video featuring a butterbeer taste test and insider moments

Scared, Potter? Don’t be! If anyone knows the wizarding world, it’s Tom Felton, who has gone from screen to stage playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He and his onstage son Aidan Close, who plays Scorpius Malfoy, invite us into the Hogwarts-inspired Lyric Theatre to reveal five secrets behind the magic. Join in on a butterbeer taste-test, learn how Harry really gets that scar on Broadway and become enlightened with a quick lesson in Latin. We thank the platinum blonde tour guides for letting us Slytherin and implore you all to do the same at the Lyric.

Watch below!

 

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