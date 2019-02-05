Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Benjamin Walker, Chinasa Ogbuagu, Francesca Carpanini & Hampton Fluker
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Provided by Polk & Co.)

Final Casting Set for Broadway Revival of All My Sons

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 5, 2019

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated new staging of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, arriving at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on April 4. Jack O'Brien will direct the previously announced Roundabout Theatre Company production, set to open on April 22.

Newly announced stars include Benjamin Walker (American Psycho) as Chris Keller, Chinasa Ogbuagu (Sojourners) as Sue Bayliss, Michael Hayden (Carousel) as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Nehal Joshi (School of Rock) as Frank Lubey and Jenni Barber (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) as Lydia Lubey.

Also new to the company is Hampton Fluker (Too Heavy for Your Pocket) and Francesca Carpanini (The Little Foxes), who will take on the roles of George and Ann Deever, respectively.

As previously reported, the revival's original director, Gregory Mosher, left the production over a dispute with the Miller estate regarding his vision for the casting of these two roles.

The new cast members join the previously announced Tracy Letts as Joe Keller and Annette Bening as Kate Keller.

Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 23, 2019.

All My Sons

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star in Arthur Miller's classic drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sweet as Pie! Joey McIntyre and Eddie Jemison Get Ready to Join Waitress on Broadway
  2. He Will Be Found! Andrew Barth Feldman Takes His Broadway-Debut Bow in Dear Evan Hansen
  3. 25 Years of Firsts with Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the Songwriters Behind The Prom
  4. 10-Time Tony Winner The Band's Visit Announces Final Performance on Broadway
  5. Be More Chill Standout George Salazar Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters