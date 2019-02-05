Final Casting Set for Broadway Revival of All My Sons

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated new staging of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, arriving at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on April 4. Jack O'Brien will direct the previously announced Roundabout Theatre Company production, set to open on April 22.



Newly announced stars include Benjamin Walker (American Psycho) as Chris Keller, Chinasa Ogbuagu (Sojourners) as Sue Bayliss, Michael Hayden (Carousel) as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Nehal Joshi (School of Rock) as Frank Lubey and Jenni Barber (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) as Lydia Lubey.



Also new to the company is Hampton Fluker (Too Heavy for Your Pocket) and Francesca Carpanini (The Little Foxes), who will take on the roles of George and Ann Deever, respectively.



As previously reported, the revival's original director, Gregory Mosher, left the production over a dispute with the Miller estate regarding his vision for the casting of these two roles.



The new cast members join the previously announced Tracy Letts as Joe Keller and Annette Bening as Kate Keller.



Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 23, 2019.