Tracy Letts & Annette Bening to Lead Broadway Revival of All My Sons

A pair of stage-and-screen greats are returning to Broadway in a stirring classic drama. Tracy Letts and Annette Bening will star as Joe and Kate Keller in a 2019 staging of Arthur Miller's All My Sons at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre. Gregory Mosher will direct the Roundabout Theatre Company production, slated to begin previews on April 4 with an opening scheduled for April 22.



Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.



Letts is a two-time Tony winner, for his performance as George in the 2012 revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and for writing the 2007 play August: Osage County, for which he also received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Letts' screen-acting credits include Lady Bird, The Post and Divorce.



Bening returns to the Great White Way for the first time in more than three decades, following a Tony-nominated 1987 Broadway debut in Coastal Disturbances. She is an Emmy nominee for Mrs. Harris and a four-time Oscar nominee for The Kids Are All Right, Being Julia, American Beauty and The Grifters.



This new staging will mark the fourth Broadway production of All My Sons. The most recent mounting, a 2008 production directed by Simon McBurney, starred John Lithgow as Joe and Dianne Wiest as Kate.



Additional casting for the upcoming All My Sons revival will be announced at a later date. The production will play a limited engagement through June 23, 2019.