Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Tracy Letts & Annette Bening to Lead Broadway Revival of All My Sons
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 20, 2018
Tracy Letts & Annette Bening
(Photos: Jim Luning & Jon Rou)

A pair of stage-and-screen greats are returning to Broadway in a stirring classic drama. Tracy Letts and Annette Bening will star as Joe and Kate Keller in a 2019 staging of Arthur Miller's All My Sons at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre. Gregory Mosher will direct the Roundabout Theatre Company production, slated to begin previews on April 4 with an opening scheduled for April 22.

Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.

Letts is a two-time Tony winner, for his performance as George in the 2012 revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and for writing the 2007 play August: Osage County, for which he also received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Letts' screen-acting credits include Lady Bird, The Post and Divorce.

Bening returns to the Great White Way for the first time in more than three decades, following a Tony-nominated 1987 Broadway debut in Coastal Disturbances. She is an Emmy nominee for Mrs. Harris and a four-time Oscar nominee for The Kids Are All Right, Being Julia, American Beauty and The Grifters.

This new staging will mark the fourth Broadway production of All My Sons. The most recent mounting, a 2008 production directed by Simon McBurney, starred John Lithgow as Joe and Dianne Wiest as Kate.

Additional casting for the upcoming All My Sons revival will be announced at a later date. The production will play a limited engagement through June 23, 2019.

All My Sons

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star in Arthur Miller's classic drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Drag Race Judge Michelle Visage Will Step Into Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End
  2. Patti LuPone & More Sing Out in the Sitzprobe for London's Gender-Swapped Company
  3. Tony Winner Judy Kaye Is the New Dowager Empress of Broadway's Anastasia
  4. Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale & Daniel Radcliffe Explore Truth, Art and The Lifespan of a Fact
  5. Hey Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Robert Brown Is Still Waiting for You to Star in Parade

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters