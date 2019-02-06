Lilli Cooper, Gavin Creel, Donna McKechnie & More Set for 2019 Broadway Backwards

What a lineup! A talent-packed slate of stars have been assembled to offer gender-bending takes on their favorite tunes at the 14th edition of Broadway Backwards. Hosted by Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), the event will be held at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 11 at 8:00pm.



Stars set to participate include Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Gavin Creel (Waitress), Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line), Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Ariana DeBose (Summer), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Caissie Levy (Frozen), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Andrew Rannells (The Boys in the Band), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Kathleen Turner (High) and the Broadway Inspirational Voices.



Broadway Backwards is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.



More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.