Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

New Ahrens & Flaherty Musical Knoxville Sets World Premiere at Asolo Rep

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 6, 2019
Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Knoxville, a new musical from the acclaimed songwriting duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, will make its world premiere at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL next year. Frank Galati, who collaborated with lyricist Ahrens and composer Flaherty on Ragtime, will write the libretto and direct the fresh musical, set to begin performances in spring of 2020.

Based on James Agee's Pulitzer-winning autobiographical novel A Death in the Family and based in part on the play All the Way Home by Tad Mosel, Knoxville centers on Jay Follett's son Rufus in 1915 Knoxville, TN. When an unexpected turn of events leaves Rufus' family spinning, he and his mother embark on a journey through the mysteries of life and death, faith and doubt.

Ahrens and Flaherty are the Tony-winning songwriters of Ragtime currently represented on Broadway by Anastasia. They also crafted the scores to Once on This Island, Seussical and Rocky, among others.

Asolo Rep shared that Claybourne Elder (Torch Song) will take part an upcoming workshop of Knoxville. Casting for the 2020 production will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. West End Star Michael Ball Sets Return to Les Misérables After 34 Years
  2. Anastasia Will Complete Its Journey on Broadway
  3. Hercules to Be Staged in Central Park This Summer; Much Ado & Coriolanus Also on Tap
  4. Adrienne Warren to Reprise Performance as Tina Turner in Broadway Musical Tina
  5. 25 Years of Firsts with Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the Songwriters Behind The Prom

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters