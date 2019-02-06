Sponsored
Gypsy Movie Back in Motion, with Mrs. Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino In Talks to Direct

by Paul Wontorek • Feb 6, 2019
Amy Sherman-Palladino (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images for HRTS)

Could everything be coming up roses again for a new big-screen adaptation of Gypsy? According to Deadline, TV queen Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is in negotiations to direct the movie musical, which was recently a pet project for Barbra Streisand.

We last heard of the new Gypsy film back in August 2016, when STX Entertainment pulled out of the buzzed-about project that would have been directed by Barry Levinson, produced by Joel Silver, written by Richard LaGravanese and starring Streisand.

Although Sherman-Palladine has never directed a musical, she did start her career as a dancer and famously chose to pursue a writing career (starting on the sitcom hit Roseanne) over a callback audition to dance in Cats. She is also a supporter of Broadway talent, giving two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster her TV break on her show Bunheads in 2012 and featuring many stage stars on her current Emmy-winning hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Although no stars have been officially announced for this new Gypsy, Deadline reports buzz of current Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (who had a breakout role on The Gilmore Girls) being on the shortlist.

Premiering on Broadway in 1959 and considered one of the greatest American musicals, Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by June Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It tells the true story of Mama Rose and her quest to get her daughters—including burlesque legend Gypsy Rose Lee—on the vaudeville stage. Ethel Merman originated the role of Rose, which has served as a vehicle in Broadway revivals for Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly, Bernadette Peters and Patti LuPone. It was adapted into a film in 1962 for Rosalind Russell as Rose and Natalie Wood as Gypsy Rose Lee and a TV film in 1993 for Tony winner Bette Midler.

According to the report, New Regency will finance the film, with Silver still onboard as producer.

