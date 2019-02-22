Sponsored
Frankie and Johnny, with Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon, Announces Dates & Theater

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 22, 2019
Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The highly anticipated revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune has found its Broadway home. Terrence McNally's acclaimed two-hander will set up shop at the Broadhurst Theatre beginning on May 4 with an opening set for May 30 at the current home of Anastasia. As previously announced, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon will star in the production directed by Arin Arbus in her Broadway debut.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune centers on a lonely waitress (McDonald) and a short order cook (Shannon) whose first date turns into a one-night stand. As the evening unfolds, they begin to slowly reveal themselves and take steps toward the start of a new relationship.

The revival will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

The production will play a limited run through August 25.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's two-hander.
