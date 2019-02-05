Anastasia Will Complete Its Journey on Broadway

After two celebrated years on Broadway, the beloved musical Anastasia has set a final performance date of March 31, 2019. The show began previews on March 23, 2017 and officially opened on April 24 at the Broadhurst Theatre. By closing, Anastasia will have played 34 previews and 808 regular performances.



Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name, Anastasia tells the story of a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The musical features tunes from the film, including Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Oscar-nominated "Journey to the Past," as well as original numbers from the acclaimed songwriting pair.



Terrence McNally crafted the book for the production, which features direction by Darko Tresnjak, choreography by Peggy Hickey and music direction by Thomas Murray.



The current principal cast is led by Christy Altomare in the title role, with Cody Simpson as Dmitry, Constantine Germanacos as Gleb, Penny Fuller as the Dowager Empress, Vicki Lewis as Countess Lily and John Bolton as Vlad.



Anastasia made its world premiere in a 2016 engagement at Hartford Stage.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



