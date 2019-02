King Kong celebrated a milestone at the Broadway Theatre on February 6: 100 performances! Stars Eric William Morris, vlogger Christiani Pitts and Erik Lochtefeld as well as director/choreographer Drew McOnie gathered together with the show's company to enjoy a gigantic cake whipped up by Cakes with Character. Take a look at the shots, and then go experience the larger-than-life production for yourself!

King Kong's leading lady Christiani Pitts poses with tiny Kong.