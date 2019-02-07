Billy Porter, Ashley Park & More to Sing Out at MCC's 2019 Miscast Benefit

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has selected a talent-filled group of stars to perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast at the 2019 Miscast concert. The benefit, which will honor Laura Linney, is scheduled for April 1 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.



The initial lineup of performers includes Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George), Gavin Creel (Waitress), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!), Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Joshua Henry (Carousel), Andy Karl (Pretty Woman), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Orfeh (Pretty Woman), Jennifer Nettles (Chicago), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) and Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls). Additional names will be announced shortly.



Gear up for the newest Miscast with a look back at Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit singing the Rent showstopper "Take Me or Leave Me" at 2016's Miscast.



