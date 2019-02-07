Beetlejuice Musical Announces Full Casting for Broadway Premiere

That was quick! Following yesterday's lead casting announcement for Beetlejuice, the musical has now announced the complete slate of stars set to debut the exciting tuner on Broadway. Previews are scheduled to begin at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 28 ahead of an April 25 opening night.



Reprising their performances from the Washington, D.C. out-of-town run will be Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Otho and Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, with Dana Steingold (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout.



The ensemble will feature Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.



They join the recently announced Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Leslie Kritzer as Delia and Adam Dannheisser as Charles.



Based on the hit film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and Beetlejuice (Brightman), a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.



Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, direction by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul.



The creative team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.