Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh & Danny Rutigliano
(Photos: Darren Cox/SpotCo)

Beetlejuice Musical Announces Full Casting for Broadway Premiere

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 7, 2019

That was quick! Following yesterday's lead casting announcement for Beetlejuice, the musical has now announced the complete slate of stars set to debut the exciting tuner on Broadway. Previews are scheduled to begin at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 28 ahead of an April 25 opening night.

Reprising their performances from the Washington, D.C. out-of-town run will be Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Otho and Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, with Dana Steingold (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout.

The ensemble will feature Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

They join the recently announced Alex Brightman in the title role, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Leslie Kritzer as Delia and Adam Dannheisser as Charles.

Based on the hit film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and Beetlejuice (Brightman), a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.

Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, direction by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul.

The creative team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Beetlejuice Musical Confirms Principal Casting for Broadway; First Preview Date Is Set
  2. Gypsy Movie Back in Motion, with Mrs. Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino In Talks to Direct
  3. Oscar Bait! Here's Your First Look at Cynthia Erivo in the Harriet Tubman Biopic Harriet
  4. Hercules to Be Staged in Central Park This Summer; Much Ado & Coriolanus Also on Tap
  5. West End Star Michael Ball Sets Return to Les Misérables After 34 Years

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters