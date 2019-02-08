Head Down the Rabbit Hole for a First Look at Alice by Heart Off-Broadway

Alice by Heart, a new musical that features a book by Jessie Nelson and Steven Sater and a score by Spring Awakening collaborators Sater and Duncan Sheik, is playing off-Broadway in The Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson Theater Space. The production is inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and stars Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan and more. Check out the show's colorful production shots, and then venture down the rabbit hole for yourself! Alice by Heart officially opens off-Broadway on February 26.