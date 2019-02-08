Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan & the cast of "Alice by Heart"
(Photos: Deen van Meer)

Head Down the Rabbit Hole for a First Look at Alice by Heart Off-Broadway

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 8, 2019

Alice by Heart, a new musical that features a book by Jessie Nelson and Steven Sater and a score by Spring Awakening collaborators Sater and Duncan Sheik, is playing off-Broadway in The Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson Theater Space. The production is inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and stars Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan and more. Check out the show's colorful production shots, and then venture down the rabbit hole for yourself! Alice by Heart officially opens off-Broadway on February 26.

View Photo Gallery

Alice by Heart

A musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, featuring a score by Duncan Sheik.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Beetlejuice Musical Confirms Principal Casting for Broadway; First Preview Date Is Set
  2. Jennifer Laura Thompson & Michael Park Set for Star-Packed Reading of Into the Wild Musical
  3. Albert Finney, Tony-Nominated Star of Joe Egg & Daddy Warbucks in Annie Film, Dies at 82
  4. Oscar Bait! Here's Your First Look at Cynthia Erivo in the Harriet Tubman Biopic Harriet
  5. [title of show] Stars Will Reunite for One-Night Actors Fund Benefit

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters