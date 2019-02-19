Sponsored
Hamilton Welcomes Austin Scott as New Broadway Star

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 19, 2019
Austin Scott in "Hamilton"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

History has its eyes on him! Austin Scott takes over the title role in the Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical Hamilton beginning on February 19. Scott makes his Broadway debut in the production, replacing Michael Luwoye, who played his final performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on February 17.

Scott reprises his celebrated turn as Alexander Hamilton from the musical's national tour. His other stage credits include Rent, Sunset Boulevard, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray and Miranda's In the Heights.

The current Broadway cast of Hamilton also includes Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Carvens Lissaint as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Hamilton

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.
Newsletters