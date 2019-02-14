Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More

Witches and wizards may reign supreme, but proof that Broadway is still for lovers can be found every night at the Nederlander Theatre, where Pretty Woman has become a favorite for audiences looking for big romance and big fun. In bringing the 1990 film hit to the stage, the show’s creators have smartly kept all the iconic moments intact, and matched them with a score by Bryan Adams and Jim Valance that recalls Adams' chart-topping hits and added a surprising message of female empowerment. In the lead roles, hit-making director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell has cast four powerhouses: Les Miserables film star Samantha Barks making her long-awaited New York stage debut as Vivian Ward, the heroine with the heart of gold, three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl as businessman Edward Lewis, Tony nominee Orfeh (Karl’s real-life wife) as spitfire sidekick Kit De Luca and Eric Anderson in the clever double-part of Happy Man and Mr. Thompson. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Fab Four offer Broadway.com hot tips for dating, gifting, hooking up and so much more.

What would be a big mistake (huge!) to make on a first date?

Andy Karl: Eating. Orfeh and I had a sushi dinner on our first date and we both felt ill after with all the butterflies going on.

Orfeh: Talking about “exes” in general is a huge no-no!

Eric Anderson: Don’t be late.

Samantha Barks: No toilet humor. If that was ever a subject on a first date, it would be like, “Hell, no. Can I get the check, please?”



What’s the best romantic gift your partner could give you?

Orfeh: In a perfect world, a romantic getaway to London and Paris, but honestly an amazing date night and meal is good for me, too!

Andy: Staring me in the eyes and telling me she only loves only me. Greatest gift in life.

Samantha: Jewelry is always sweet, isn’t it? I know people love flowers, but I think a little bottle of Champagne would be… I just love a bit of bubbles. But if we’re gonna put it out there, let’s go for the diamond! Let’s go for the car. I should be thinking big!

Eric: Two weeks in Southeast Asia.





Andy Karl & Eric Anderson

(Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser/Illustration by Ryan Casey)

What’s your favorite pickup line?

Eric: “Kiss me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right?”

Andy: II’ll give you a few… "How much does a Polar Bear weigh? Enough to break the ice… Hi there, I’m Andy.” “Hey there, are those Space Pants? Cause your ass is outta this world.” “Hey, is that skirt made of mirrors? Cause I can see myself in it.”

Samantha: Well, I hate pickup lines. I really don't like them. Bravo to anyone who's using them if they're working, but not on me!

Orfeh: Any pickup line will get you voted off the island immediately!



Who was your first celebrity crush? Why?

Samantha: Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movie. You know, I’m a Slytherin. People are shocked by that because I’m pretty bubbly. JK Rowling said recently, “No, girls! Don’t fancy Draco Malfoy. He’s just not a good guy!” But I loved him! I was all in for that platinum white blond hair.

Eric: Carrie Fisher. Why? Because… Princess Leia!

Orfeh: Tom Cruise. Does anyone need a reason? But then I met Andy Karl!

Andy: Man crush on Harry Connick Jr. because I wanted to be him. Gwen Stefani got me pretty good for a while until I met my favorite celebrity…Orfeh. UPGRADE!!!





Orfeh & Andy Karl

(Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser/Illustration by Ryan Casey)

What should a Valentine’s Day menu always include?

Samantha: The first thing that pops into my head is a molten lava chocolate cake! Maybe because that's just what I want to eat right now. But a Valentine's Day menu should always include nice cocktails—beautiful, sexy cocktails—and chocolate, I guess.

Orfeh: Amazing desserts and plenty of prosecco.

Eric: Chocolate!

Andy: Chocolate…and endless compliments.



On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your kissing?

Andy: Well, I’m a five at kissing butt, an eight at kissing my dogs, the rest is subject interpretation.

Samantha: I think you'd have to ask somebody who has kissed me because I think we all THINK we're probably quite good at kissing.

Eric: A gentleman never brags.

Orfeh: A lady never kisses and tells! #askandy





Samantha Barks & Orfeh

(Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser/Illustration by Ryan Casey)

What’s your favorite thing to avoid doing on Valentine’s Day?

Eric: Standing in line for anything.

Samantha: Avoid doing the most obvious thing. I don’t like going out and queuing or being hustled around…I don’t like the stress of that. I’d rather chill and watch a movie. Do something different!

Andy: Roses. I think we can do better.

Orfeh: I don’t like receiving ridiculously overpriced flowers, candy, etc. But any other day of the year is fine!



What’s your top tip for getting through Valentine’s Day if you’re single?

Samantha: It’s better to be with no person than the wrong person. If you think back on Valentine’s Days with people who, in hindsight, were not the right people, wouldn’t you rather have spent it without them?? Spend it with your girls! Galentine’s Day is the new thing, and I’m here for it!

Orfeh: That’s easy! Grab a bunch of your closest (Valentine-free) friends and go out and have an amazing time!!!

Eric: It’s all about love, and love is everywhere. You don’t need a partner to feel it. Treat yourself. You deserve it.

Andy: Marvel films and popcorn. Make it a night for nerding out!

Watch the stars below at the Broadway.com photo shoot, with music provided by the Pretty Woman Original Broadway Cast Recording!



For Broadway.com: Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Illustrations by Ryan Casey | Styling: Barbara Eisen | Hair and Makeup: Rachel Estabrook & Douglas Otero | Video Directed by Jim Cocoliato | Location: Valerie