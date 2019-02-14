Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Amélie Musical Casts Audrey Brisson as Title Star for U.K. Premiere

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 14, 2019
Audrey Brisson
(Photo: Michael Wharley)

The U.K. premiere staging of the musical Amélie has found its leading star. French-Canadian stage-and-screen actress Audrey Brisson will headline the previously announced touring production, directed by Michael Fentiman, set to begin at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury for a run from April 11 through May 18.

Brisson has been seen onstage in the National Theatre's Pinocchio and The Elephantom, with additional credits including The Wild Bride, Midnight's Pumpkin, The Lion and The Grinning Man. Her screen credits include WE, Hereafter, Outlander II and Money.

Based on the Oscar-nominated film of the same name and featuring a book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Messé and Nathan Tysen, Amélie centers on an extraordinary young woman (Brisson) who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.

The Broadway production of Amélie, which concluded its run on May 21, 2017, starred Tony nominee Phillipa Soo in the title role. Further casting for the U.K. touring production is to come.

Check out production footage from the Broadway run of Amélie below.

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric First Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  2. Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More
  3. Wicked Will Welcome Michael McCormick & Gizel Jiménez to Broadway Cast
  4. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  5. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters