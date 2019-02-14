Amélie Musical Casts Audrey Brisson as Title Star for U.K. Premiere

The U.K. premiere staging of the musical Amélie has found its leading star. French-Canadian stage-and-screen actress Audrey Brisson will headline the previously announced touring production, directed by Michael Fentiman, set to begin at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury for a run from April 11 through May 18.



Brisson has been seen onstage in the National Theatre's Pinocchio and The Elephantom, with additional credits including The Wild Bride, Midnight's Pumpkin, The Lion and The Grinning Man. Her screen credits include WE, Hereafter, Outlander II and Money.



Based on the Oscar-nominated film of the same name and featuring a book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Messé and Nathan Tysen, Amélie centers on an extraordinary young woman (Brisson) who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.



The Broadway production of Amélie, which concluded its run on May 21, 2017, starred Tony nominee Phillipa Soo in the title role. Further casting for the U.K. touring production is to come.



Check out production footage from the Broadway run of Amélie below.



