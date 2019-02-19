Sponsored
Ainsley Melham Takes a Magic Carpet Ride into Broadway's Aladdin

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 19, 2019
Ainsley Melham in "Aladdin"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Make way! Ainsley Melham, celebrated star of the Australian and London productions of Disney's Aladdin, joins the hit Broadway production at the New Amsterdam Theatre beginning on February 19. Melham reprises his turn in the title role, replacing Telly Leung, who played his final performance on February 17.

Melham makes his Broadway debut in Aladdin. In addition to his turn in the Aussie and London productions, he is known as a former member of the Australian children's musical group Hi-5.

Also joining the Broadway company on February 19 is Mike Longo (Beautiful), reprising his turn as Kassim from the Aladdin national tour. He succeeds Steel Burkhardt, who played his final performance on February 17.

The new pair of cast members join a current slate of principals that includes Arielle Jacobs as Princess Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, J.C. Montgomery as the Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.

