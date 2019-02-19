The Ferryman Welcomes Brian d’Arcy James, Holley Fain & a Company of New Stars

A talented slate of stage veterans join the cast of Jez Butterworth's fiery new drama The Ferryman beginning on February 19. They replace the original company of principal stars, who played their final performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on February 17.



New cast members include three-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten!) as Quinn Carney, Holley Fain (Present Laughter) as Caitlin Carney, Emily Bergl (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Mary Carney, Fred Applegate (The Last Ship) as Uncle Patrick Carney, Ralph Brown (Gemini Man) as Muldoon, Sean Delaney (The Ferryman in the West End) as Michael Carney, Jack DiFalco (Torch Song) as Shane Corcoran, Ethan Dubin (Bobbie Clearly) as Oisin Carney, Tony winner Shuler Hensley (No Man’s Land/Waiting for Godot) as Tom Kettle, Terence Keeley (The Ferryman in the West End) as Diarmaid Corcoran, Collin Kelly-Sordelet (The Last Ship) as James Joseph (JJ) Carney, Ann McDonough (Admissions) as Aunt Patricia Carney, Julia Nightingale (Because of Winn Dixie) as Shena Carney and Graham Winton (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Frank Magennis.



They join current cast members Charles Dale as Father Horrigan, Matilda Lawler as Honor Carney, Michael Quinton McArthur as Declan Corcoran, Willow McCarthy as Mercy Carney, Brooklyn Shuck as Nunu (Nuala) Carney, Glenn Speers as Lawrence Malone and Fionnula Flanagan as Aunt Maggie Far Away, with Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Trevor Harrison Braun, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne and four babies who rotate in the role of Bobby Carney.



Beginning on April 16, Tony winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman) will assume the role of Aunt Maggie Far Away.



The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.



Olivier winner Sam Mendes directs the production, a transfer of his Olivier-winning London-premiere staging, which officially opened at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 21, 2018.

Welcome to the family! Congratulations to our exceptional new @TheFerrymanBway cast members who have their first performance tonight.

We can’t wait to see you make the Carney Farmhouse your own. pic.twitter.com/oDamoiFuHz — Sonia Friedman Productions (@SFP_London) February 19, 2019