Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Further Casting Announced for Broadway Transfer of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 4, 2018
Laura Donnelly in the London staging of "The Ferryman"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

Additional casting is set for The Ferryman, an Olivier-winning play by Jez Butterworth arriving on Broadway this fall. Directed by Olivier winner Sam Mendes, the previously announced production will begin previews on October 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with an opening scheduled for October 21.

New to the 30+ member cast are Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Glenn Speers, Niall Wright, Audrey Bennett, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Will Coombs, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Matilda Lawler, Michael McArthur, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osbourne and Brooklyn Shuck.

They join previously announced London cast members Paddy Considine in his stage debut as Quinn Carney, Laura Donnelly as Caitlin Carney and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mary Carney. Four babies, who join the cast to rotate in the role of Bobby Carney, will be announced at a later date.

The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.

The Ferryman will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and original music and sound design by Nick Powell.

The Ferryman

Jez Butterworth's drama arrives on Broadway following an acclaimed run in London's West End.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hailey Kilgore Returns to Tony-Winning Once On This Island
  2. Sutton Foster to Star in My One and Only Benefit at Broadway's Sondheim Theatre
  3. Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  4. Mike Faist to Lead New Play Days of Rage by Dear Evan Hansen Scribe Steven Levenson
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Summer Obsessions You Want See Inspire a Broadway Musical

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters