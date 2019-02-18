Further Casting Set for London Premiere of The Light in the Piazza Starring Renée Fleming & Dove Cameron

Additional casting has been announced for the highly anticipated London-debut production of Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony-winning musical The Light in the Piazza. The new staging from Olivier winner Daniel Evans will be performed at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for 20 performances from June 14 through July 5.



Newly announced cast members include Rob Houchen (Titanic) as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Celinde Schoenmaker (The Phantom of the Opera) as Franca Naccarelli, Liam Tamne (Wicked) as Guiseppe Naccarelli, Marie McLaughlin (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Signora Naccarelli and Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale) as Roy Johnson.



They join the previously announced Tony-nominated opera legend Renée Fleming (Carousel) as Margaret Johnson and Emmy winner Dove Cameron (Clueless, The Musical) as Clara Johnson.



The Light in the Piazza follows Margaret (Fleming) and her daughter, Clara (Cameron), as they take in the wonders of Florence. A fateful gust of wind soon whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli (Houchen). It's love at first sight, but Clara isn't quite what she appears, and soon they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.



The ensemble will include Matthew Woodyatt, Rhona McGregor, Tom Partridge, Molly Lynch, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Danny Becker, Monica Swayne and Simbi Akande.



With a Tony-winning score by Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in a 2005 production featuring Tony-nominated direction by Bartlett Sher. Victoria Clark won a Tony Award for her turn as Margaret alongside Kelli O'Hara in a Tony-nominated performance as Clara and Matthew Morrison in a Tony-nommed turn as Fabrizio.



Additional casting for London's Light in the Piazza will be announced soon. Look back at Clark, O'Hara and Morrison in the Tony Awards performance below.



