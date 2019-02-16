Gotta Dance: Get to Know Head-Turning My Fair Lady Standout Steven Trumon Gray

Steven Trumon Gray

We’ve rebooted our popular series Gotta Dance, turning a well-deserved spotlight on the best and brightest dancers on the Broadway stage. This time out, meet Steven Trumon Gray, a relative newcomer to the Broadway scene who has turned heads with standout ensemble turns in Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour and currently in My Fair Lady, not to mention with his red carpet fashion! Find out about how Gray went from Olympics-bound gymnast to singer and dancer after a horrible injury, how he found himself through a series of sexy gigs and why he’s fallen for his new stage family. As always, Broadway.com contributor Matthew Murphy offers a gorgeous gallery of portraits for the series, shot on location at the Metropolitan Building, which will continue biweekly on the site.



Watch the video below to find out when dance helped Gray bring “his power” back and how he’s the “least classic human being” in a great Broadway classic musical.



Photo Credits: Photographs by Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow (Suit by Hickey Freeman, corset by Beauty Mark, pants by Calvin Klein, shirt by Zara) | Grooming: Nicolette Gold | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman

Video Credits: Directed by Kyle Gaskell | Produced by Paul Wontorek | Additional camera: Alexander Goyco