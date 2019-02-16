Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier in New Orleans

Darren Criss is married! The Broadway and TV favorite said “I do” to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier at a New Orleans ceremony on February 16, according to People.

After finding success on TV’s Glee, Criss made his Broadway debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in January 2012, winning a Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for his performance. He later returned to Broadway to play Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2015, winning a second Broadway.com award. More recently, he won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his acclaimed performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace on FOX.

According to the report, Glee co-stars Lea Michele, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr. were among the guests at the wedding.

Big congrats to the bride and groom!