Lin-Manuel Miranda Travels to Arendelle for a Visit to Frozen on Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda with Caissie Levy and Patti Murin

(Photo: Shay Frey)

He can't let it go! Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda took a break from his busy schedule to visit Frozen on February 17. Miranda, who recently finished up a stint in the title role of his Tony-winning hit Hamilton in Puerto Rico, posed with Frozen stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin for a backstage op. As previously announced, Levy and Murin will continue in their principal roles as a slew of new actors start on February 19, including Ryann Redmond as Olaf, Joe Carroll as Hans and Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff. Check out the sweet trio and be sure to take a trip to Arendelle soon!