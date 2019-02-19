Odds & Ends: Bette Midler to Sing from Mary Poppins Returns at the Oscars & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this long weekend.



Bette Midler to Sing from Mary Poppins Returns at the Oscars

Exciting news came in this weekend! Tony-winning stage-and-screen star Bette Midler will go back to her roots this Sunday, February 24, singing the music of early collaborator Marc Shaiman on the Academy Awards telecast. Midler will lend her voice to Shaiman and Scott Wittman's Oscar-nominated song "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns. She'll be accompanied by Shaiman on piano with her Hello, Dolly! music director Andy Einhorn conducting.



George Abud & More Set for Lolita, My Love at the York

Off-Broadway's York Theatre Company has announced casting for its upcoming New York-premiere engagement of Lolita, My Love, featuring music by John Barry and book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, edited by Erik Haagensen. Directed by Emily Maltby with music direction by Deniz Cordell, the production will run from February 23 through March 3. The principal cast will include Band's Visit alum George Abud as Clare Quilty, with Caitlin Cohn as Dolores "Lolita" Haze, Robert Sella as Humbert Humbert, Thursday Farrar as Dr. June Ray and Jessica Tyler Wright as Charlotte Haze. Based on the 1955 novel Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov, the musical, which originally closed in Boston in 1971, follows a college professor named Humbert Humbert (Sella) who starts to seduce his landlady's young daughter, Dolores "Lolita" Haze (Cohn). The fascination turns into obsession, and soon a whirlwind race across the U.S. begins.



Casting Complete for Sweet Charity at the Donmar

London's Donmar Warehouse has announced final casting for its upcoming new staging of the classic musical Sweet Charity. Artistic Director Josie Rourke will helm the previously announced production, set to begin previews on April 6 and open on April 17. Newly announced cast members include Lizzy Connolly as Nickie, Stephen Kennedy as Herman, Debbie Kurup as Helene, Martin Marquez as Vittorio Vidal, Amy Ellen Richardson as Ursula March and Danielle Steers as Carmen, along with ensemble members Lauren Drew, Jo Eaton-Kent, Will Haswell, Charlotte Jaconelli, Ryan Reid and Shaq Taylor. They join previously announced headliners Anne-Marie Duff as Charity Hope Valentine and Arthur Darvill as Oscar Lindquist. The production will play a limited engagement through June 8.