Bryan Cranston-Led Network Announces Second Broadway Extension

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 20, 2019
Bryan Cranston in "Network"
(Photo: Jan Versweyveld)

The acclaimed Broadway transfer of Network, the stage adaptation of Paddy Chayevsky's iconic film, has been extended again at the Belasco Theatre, now through June 8. Originally slated to run through March 17, the production was first extended to April 28 just following opening night. Leading the cast is Tony winner Bryan Cranston reprising his Olivier-winning performance from London.

Adapted by Tony winner Lee Hall and directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, Network centers on news anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) who isn't pulling in viewers. In what is to be his final broadcast, he unravels live on screen, and as the ratings soar, Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV.

Joining Cranston as Beale is Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany in her Broadway debut as Diana Christensen, with Tony Goldwyn as Max Schumacher, Tony winner Frank Wood as Nelson Chaney, Joshua Boone as Frank Hackett, Alyssa Bresnahan as Louise Schumacher, Ron Canada as Edward Ruddy, Julian Elijah Martinez as Harry Hunter, Nick Wyman as Arthur Jensen, Barzin Akhavan as Jack Snowden/Warm-Up Guy, Susannah Perkins as Schlesinger and Nicole Villamil as Sheila.

They are joined by Jason Babinsky, Camila Canó Flaviá, Eric Chayefsky, Gina Daniels, Nicholas Guest, Joe Paulik, Victoria Sendra, Henry Stram, Bill Timoney, Joseph Varca and Jeena Yi.

The creative team includes set and lighting designer Jan Versweyveld, video designer Tal Yarden, costume designer An D'Huys and music/sound designer Eric Sleichim.

Network began previews on November 10, 2018 and officially opened on December 6.

Bryan Cranston stars in the acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic 1976 film.
