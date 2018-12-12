Ivo van Hove's Network, Starring Bryan Cranston, Extends Broadway Run

The acclaimed Broadway transfer of Network, the stage adaptation of Paddy Chayevsky's iconic film, has been extended at the Belasco Theatre through April 28, 2019. Originally slated to run through March 17, the production began previews on November 10 and opened on December 6. Leading the cast is Tony winner Bryan Cranston reprising his Olivier-winning performance from London.



Adapted by Tony winner Lee Hall and directed by Ivo van Hove, Network centers on news anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) who isn't pulling in viewers. In what is to be his final broadcast, he unravels live on screen, and as the ratings soar, Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV.



Joining Cranston as Beale is Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany in her Broadway debut as Diana Christensen, with Tony Goldwyn as Max Schumacher, Tony winner Frank Wood as Nelson Chaney, Joshua Boone as Frank Hackett, Alyssa Bresnahan as Louise Schumacher, Ron Canada as Edward Ruddy, Julian Elijah Martinez as Harry Hunter, Nick Wyman as Arthur Jensen, Barzin Akhavan as Jack Snowden/Warm-Up Guy, Susannah Perkins as Schlesinger and Nicole Villamil as Sheila.



They are joined by Jason Babinsky, Camila Canó Flaviá, Eric Chayefsky, Gina Daniels, Nicholas Guest, Joe Paulik, Victoria Sendra, Henry Stram, Bill Timoney, Joseph Varca and Jeena Yi.



The creative team includes set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D'Huys and music/sound design by Eric Sleichim.