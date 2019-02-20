Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker & the Cast of Oklahoma! Prep for Broadway Bow

The company of Oklahoma! is gearing up for the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic to return to Broadway in a whole new way. Director Daniel Fish's intimate reimagining of the musical drummed up a great deal of buzz in Brooklyn at St. Ann's Warehouse last year. On February 19, stars Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa and the entire company began rehearsals for the Broadway bow and gathered together at Bob's Steak and Chop House—fun fact: the New York spot where Rodgers and Hammerstein first collaborated on Oklahoma!—to sip cocktails, meet the press and offer a taste of the show's musical intimacy with a performance of "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Daunno. Peek the pics, and then go see this innovative production for yourself at the Circle in the Square Theatre beginning on March 19.

Oklahoma! standout Ali Stoker flashes a smile.

Oklahoma!'s Damon Daunno performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" for the crowd.