Joe Iconis & Joe Tracz's Be More Chill Officially Opens on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 10, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Be More Chill, the fan-favorite musical written by Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz, celebrates opening night at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on March 10. Arriving direct from a sold-out off-Broadway engagement, the musical began main-stem previews on February 13. 

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere (played by Will Roland), your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip" (Jason Tam). Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

Joining Roland and Tam in the cast is Broadway.com vlogger George Salazar as Michael, Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, Jason SweetTooth Williams as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes, Tiffany Mann as Jenna and Britton Smith as Jake. The company's understudies are Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer and Joel Waggoner.

Be More Chill features a book by Tracz and a score by Iconis, with direction by Stephen Brackett, choreography by Chase Brock and musical direction by Emily Marshall.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the company of Broadway's newest American musical singing out for thrilled crowds.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

Be More Chill

The new musical from Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis arrives on Broadway.
