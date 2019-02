The cast of "Frozen" takes their bows

(Photos: Shay Frey)

The cold doesn't bother them anyway! Arendelle has three new citizens in Ryann Redmond, Noah J. Ricketts and Joe Carroll, who took on the roles of Olaf, Kristoff and Hans, respectively, on February 19. This also marks the first time a woman will bring the heart-melting snowman to life on Broadway. The new trio joins the ranks with original Broadway cast members Caissie Levy and Patti Murin. Check out the photos and book your trip to see Frozen!