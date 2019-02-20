Broadway.com Earns 2019 New York Emmy Award Nominations

Team Broadway.com has been honored with several nominations for the 2019 New York Emmy Awards, honoring the best of broadcast journalism in the New York market.

Our annual Tony Awards special Broadway.com Presents At the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber earned a nomination for Entertainment: Program/Special. The broadcast, which was produced by John Gore Organization Chairman and CEO John Gore, COO Lauren Reid, CMO Rich Jaffe and Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek, was previously nominated for an Emmy in 2017 and won in 2018 in the category of Special Event Coverage (Other Than News and Sports). Also nominated in the category are producer Joshua Shelov and host Imogen Lloyd Webber.

Tamsen Fadal & Paul Wontorek

(Photo by Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Another Broadway.com co-production, the monthly show Broadway Profiles, airing on WPIX-TV, received two 2018 nominations, in the categories of Arts: Program/Special for the January 21, 2018 episode and Magazine Program for the April 15, 2018 episode entitled “Springtime on Broadway.” Host and Executive Producer Tamsen Fadal (an 11-time past winner) was honored for both episodes, in addition to five additional nominations for her work as an anchor at WPIX, including one in the category of Talent: Anchor - News. Broadway Profiles is also executive produced by John Gore and Matt Hege and produced by Keith Hurd and Paul Wontorek.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek was nominated for his first on-camera Emmy in the category of Talent: Program Host/Moderator. Wontorek is host of the long-form interview show Show People with Paul Wontorek, featuring the biggest stars of the stage, as well as a co-host of other Broadway.com programs including #LiveatFive and Front Row. Wontorek was nominated for a total of five Emmys including his producing work.

Wicked star Amanda Jane Cooper

on Character Study

The popular Broadway.com series Character Study, an intimate look at actors backstage on Broadway, was also honored by the Emmys in the category of Arts: Program/Special.

Finally, longtime Broadway.com video director, shooter and editor Alexander Goyco received his first Emmy nomination for his work on various Broadway.com productions (including Character Study) in the category of Photographer: Short Form.

The 62nd Annual New York Emmy Awards will be presented at a black-tie gala on May 4, 2019 at Times Square's Marriott Marquis.